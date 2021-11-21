Analysts Expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Announce Earnings of $3.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will report earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.14. Travelers Companies posted earnings of $4.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year earnings of $12.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $12.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $13.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Travelers Companies.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.21.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,282. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.74. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $129.57 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.