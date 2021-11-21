Analysts Expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to post sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year sales of $3.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPH. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $558,135.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,702.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,460 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 334,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 42,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,300,000 after buying an additional 954,448 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.