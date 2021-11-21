Analysts Expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $280.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will report $280.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $280.50 million and the highest is $281.45 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $275.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Uniti Group.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 93.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,916,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,073,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.