Analysts Expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.04 Million

Analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will announce $132.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.08 million. Upwork reported sales of $106.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $498.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $498.00 million to $498.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $622.43 million, with estimates ranging from $617.56 million to $627.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Upwork stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. Upwork has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.84 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $228,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $4,987,789.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,150 shares of company stock worth $12,128,144 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Upwork by 150.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after buying an additional 1,620,910 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth about $87,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,923 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,160,000 after purchasing an additional 854,679 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.