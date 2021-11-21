Analysts Expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will post ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.92) and the highest is ($0.84). Wynn Resorts reported earnings per share of ($2.45) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($5.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.69) to ($5.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.04) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Argus lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,610,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,067. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $78.55 and a one year high of $143.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.99.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

