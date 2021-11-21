Analyzing Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) and Ball (NYSE:BLL)

Ball (NYSE:BLL) and Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ball and Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ball $11.78 billion 2.63 $585.00 million $2.43 39.38 Ardagh Metal Packaging N/A N/A -$12.67 million N/A N/A

Ball has higher revenue and earnings than Ardagh Metal Packaging.

Profitability

This table compares Ball and Ardagh Metal Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ball 6.10% 30.98% 5.89% Ardagh Metal Packaging N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Ball shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Ardagh Metal Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Ball shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ball has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardagh Metal Packaging has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ball and Ardagh Metal Packaging, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ball 0 10 6 0 2.38 Ardagh Metal Packaging 0 3 3 0 2.50

Ball currently has a consensus target price of $100.47, suggesting a potential upside of 4.98%. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a consensus target price of $12.43, suggesting a potential upside of 29.51%. Given Ardagh Metal Packaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ardagh Metal Packaging is more favorable than Ball.

Summary

Ball beats Ardagh Metal Packaging on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages. The Beverage Packaging, South America segment sales volumes of beverage containers in South America, and manufacture substantially all of the metal beverage containers in Brazil. The Beverage Packaging, Europe segment sales volumes of metal beverage containers in Europe, and other packaging materials used by the European beer and carbonated soft drink industries. The Aerospace segment provides diversified technical services and products to government agencies, prime contractors, and commercial organizations for a broad range of information warfare, electronic warfare, avionics, intelligence, training, and space system needs. The company was founded by Edmund Burke Ball, Frank Clayton Ball, George A. Ball, Lucius Lorenzo Ball, and William Charles Ball in

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG.

