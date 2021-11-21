Analyzing Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) & NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF)

Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) and NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zion Oil & Gas and NXT Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zion Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A NXT Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Zion Oil & Gas and NXT Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zion Oil & Gas N/A -24.80% -21.43% NXT Energy Solutions N/A -15.30% -13.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zion Oil & Gas and NXT Energy Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zion Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$7.00 million ($0.05) -2.91 NXT Energy Solutions $100,000.00 324.07 -$4.52 million ($0.04) -12.50

NXT Energy Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Zion Oil & Gas. NXT Energy Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zion Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXT Energy Solutions has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NXT Energy Solutions beats Zion Oil & Gas on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It holds one petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel license. The company was founded by John M. Brown on April 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of airborne, gravity-based geophysical survey to companies involved in oil and gas exploration and production. It offers the Stress Field Detection survey method used to identify trapped subsurface fluid accumulations by responding to the gravitational perturbations associated with density and stress distribution conditions that are indicative of the simultaneous existence of trap, reservoir and seal. The company was founded on September 27, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

