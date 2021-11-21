Anavex Life Sciences’ (AVXL) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 72.92% from the stock’s previous close.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 513,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,034. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 0.68. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. State Street Corp grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,071,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,794 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,393,000 after purchasing an additional 254,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 186,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

