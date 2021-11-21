ANON (ANON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36,092.15

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 21st. ANON has a total market capitalization of $36,092.15 and $13.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ANON has traded 47.7% higher against the dollar. One ANON coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00069559 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

About ANON

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

