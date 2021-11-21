Antiample (XAMP) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.00 Million

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. During the last week, Antiample has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Antiample coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Antiample has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $86.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00048819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.50 or 0.00222344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00088002 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Antiample Profile

XAMP is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

