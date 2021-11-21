APENFT (NFT) Trading Down 3.5% This Week

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. APENFT has a market cap of $99.81 million and $312.11 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APENFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, APENFT has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00047779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.99 or 0.00221265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00088338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011661 BTC.

About APENFT

APENFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

