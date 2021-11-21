Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the October 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

APEMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aperam has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of APEMY remained flat at $$51.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average of $57.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.06. Aperam has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $65.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.1059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

