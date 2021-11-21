API3 Price Reaches $6.05 (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. During the last week, API3 has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a market cap of $223.26 million and $7.19 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 coin can currently be bought for $6.05 or 0.00010380 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00048892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.88 or 0.00222880 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00088230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012272 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

