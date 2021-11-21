Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 129,704 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.33% of Apollo Endosurgery worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter worth $1,739,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

APEN opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $251.15 million, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 589.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cpmg Inc acquired 683,871 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $5,300,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on APEN. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

