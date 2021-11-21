Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Update

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the October 14th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 15.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,815 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 303.1% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 65,557 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 49,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,204 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AFT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,908. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

