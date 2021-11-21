Apollon Limassol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $222,119.00 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $222,119.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for about $4.18 or 0.00007193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.05 or 0.00229169 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.36 or 0.00765372 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000652 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00016173 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00075753 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008910 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,178 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.