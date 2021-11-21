Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,897 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

