Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Hoffman Alan N Investment Management

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 48.6% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $82,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $11,769,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $947,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC boosted its position in Apple by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 94,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 18,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $160.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.99. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.59 and a 52 week high of $161.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.