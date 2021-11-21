Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the October 14th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 3.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,738,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 323,269 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $974,000. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 233,131 shares during the period. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AQST shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

