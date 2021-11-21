ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Head to Head Survey

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon Minerals and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals 14.63% 3.77% 3.08% ARC Resources 5.96% 3.80% 1.97%

29.2% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ARC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Falcon Minerals and ARC Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals $38.88 million 11.64 $7.70 million $0.16 32.75 ARC Resources $847.67 million 7.78 -$408.48 million $0.57 16.23

Falcon Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ARC Resources. ARC Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Falcon Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Falcon Minerals and ARC Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals 0 0 3 0 3.00 ARC Resources 0 0 9 0 3.00

Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.21%. ARC Resources has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 86.49%. Given ARC Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Falcon Minerals.

Dividends

Falcon Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Falcon Minerals pays out 375.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ARC Resources pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Falcon Minerals has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Falcon Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats ARC Resources on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

