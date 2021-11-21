Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Holdings Lowered by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,806 shares during the quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,555,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,824,000 after purchasing an additional 111,157 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,073 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,211,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after purchasing an additional 142,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.12. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

