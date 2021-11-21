Argon Price Hits $0.0590 on Top Exchanges (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Argon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 79,916,665 coins and its circulating supply is 71,213,341 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

