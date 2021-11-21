Arion Achieves Market Cap of $44,276.92 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One Arion coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Arion has a total market capitalization of $44,276.92 and $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arion has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00069493 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00076072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00090508 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,300.18 or 0.07296274 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,934.81 or 0.99996808 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00027529 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 15,026,071 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

