Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Update

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the October 14th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.0 days.

ARLUF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.58. 1,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310. Aristocrat Leisure has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $37.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35.

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. engages in the design, development and distribution of gaming content, platforms and systems. It offers products and services, including electronic gaming machines, video lottery terminal systems and casino management systems. The company engages in the on-line social gaming and real money wager markets.

