ARMOR Trading 18.7% Lower This Week (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $22.60 million and approximately $366,810.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00072843 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00073975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00090750 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,297.41 or 0.07254685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,125.14 or 0.99812250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,501,449 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

