Arqma (ARQ) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,507.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $775,454.67 and $1,507.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,768.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,208.59 or 0.07285236 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.46 or 0.00374703 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.26 or 0.00973302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00085507 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $243.31 or 0.00421184 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006761 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.02 or 0.00271800 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,454,567 coins and its circulating supply is 11,410,023 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

