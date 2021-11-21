Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,897,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARRW opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.71. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.