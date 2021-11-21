Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARRWU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,547,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 995,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after buying an additional 395,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $9,203,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 730,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 293,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,448,000.

Shares of ARRWU opened at $10.04 on Friday. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

