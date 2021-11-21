ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Short Interest Update

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 601,800 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the October 14th total of 751,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ASGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASGN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

NYSE:ASGN traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.57. 183,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.09. ASGN has a 52-week low of $77.45 and a 52-week high of $129.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.33.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. ASGN’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,200,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marty R. Kittrell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.65, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $8,475,475. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

