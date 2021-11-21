ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Up 19.0% in October

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 446,900 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the October 14th total of 375,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 139.7 days.

ASMVF stock remained flat at $$10.83 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

About ASM Pacific Technology

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

