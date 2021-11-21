Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the October 14th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 655,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $42,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.