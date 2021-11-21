Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) versus Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Critical Review

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Assure has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Assure and Repro Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -19.19% -19.65% -11.23% Repro Med Systems -20.56% -6.93% -6.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Assure and Repro Med Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $3.52 million 108.61 -$15.04 million ($0.41) -15.76 Repro Med Systems $24.18 million 6.27 -$1.21 million ($0.10) -34.00

Repro Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Assure. Repro Med Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Assure and Repro Med Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A Repro Med Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00

Repro Med Systems has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Repro Med Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Repro Med Systems is more favorable than Assure.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats Assure on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W. Zorgniotti on March 24, 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, NY.

