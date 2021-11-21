Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Short Interest Down 18.1% in October

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,600,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the October 14th total of 11,720,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Astra Space stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.25. Astra Space has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $22.47.

ASTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Astra Space in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Astra Space from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Astra Space in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASTR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

