Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 1,253.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 789,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.95% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $16,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVIR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AVIR. Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of AVIR stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $94.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.74) earnings per share.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.