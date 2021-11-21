Audius Hits Market Cap of $1.15 Billion (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Audius coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00003845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and $39.66 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Audius has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00047354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.40 or 0.00218474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00087883 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,061,025,641 coins and its circulating supply is 504,078,968 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

