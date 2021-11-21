Auto (AUTO) Price Hits $1,019.20 on Major Exchanges

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Auto has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Auto has a market capitalization of $54.02 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can now be bought for approximately $1,019.20 or 0.01764267 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.92 or 0.00221430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00088752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

