Autonio (NIOX) Price Hits $0.12

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Autonio has a market cap of $11.24 million and approximately $304,215.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Autonio has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00069953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00073784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00090666 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,130.67 or 0.07197152 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,479.91 or 1.00151233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

