Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,114 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Avangrid worth $26,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avangrid by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Avangrid by 96.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Avangrid by 44.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

AGR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

NYSE AGR opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average of $52.30. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.