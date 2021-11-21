Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 465.17 ($6.08).

AV has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 391.80 ($5.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of £14.96 billion and a PE ratio of 9.01. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 400.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 404.39.

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £3,618.23 ($4,727.24).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

