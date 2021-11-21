Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 465.17 ($6.08).
AV has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 391.80 ($5.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of £14.96 billion and a PE ratio of 9.01. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 400.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 404.39.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
