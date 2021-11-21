Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 436,700 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the October 14th total of 352,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $114.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXLA. Noble Financial began coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.79.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.