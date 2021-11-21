Axe (AXE) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Week

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0354 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Axe has a total market capitalization of $186,475.79 and $51,129.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Axe

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

