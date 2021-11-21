AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) & Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Head to Head Analysis

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

AXT has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Materials has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AXT and Meta Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXT $95.36 million 3.95 $3.24 million $0.32 27.53 Meta Materials $190,000.00 6,217.33 -$12.78 million N/A N/A

AXT has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials.

Profitability

This table compares AXT and Meta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXT 10.79% 6.47% 4.46% Meta Materials N/A -17.24% -13.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AXT and Meta Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXT 0 1 4 0 2.80 Meta Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

AXT presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.26%. Given AXT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AXT is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.3% of AXT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Meta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of AXT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Meta Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AXT beats Meta Materials on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

