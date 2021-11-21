Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 238.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,664 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.9% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $919,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo stock opened at $163.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $166.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $226.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

