Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,703 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 13,569 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Performance Food Group worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFGC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,828 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,166 shares of company stock worth $2,178,134. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PFGC opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 133.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $41.12 and a one year high of $59.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

