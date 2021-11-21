Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the October 14th total of 938,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSAC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. 875,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,445. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 24.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.