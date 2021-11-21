Band Protocol (BAND) Price Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $265.72 million and $41.23 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for about $7.55 or 0.00012952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00049103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.20 or 0.00221630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00088185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

