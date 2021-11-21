Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 59,445 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,445 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.32% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $15,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $845,094.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GT stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 2.02. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

