Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 91,525 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.73% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $15,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,191,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 60,407 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 45.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 32,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYN opened at $14.28 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

