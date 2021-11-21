Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,696 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.43% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $15,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the period.

Shares of PZD stock opened at $71.78 on Friday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a twelve month low of $34.93 and a twelve month high of $83.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.04.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

