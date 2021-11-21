Bank of America Corp DE Buys 12,810 Shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $15,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000.

Shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.95.

